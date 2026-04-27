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27 April 2026
Innovation / Tech

Welshpool Manufacturer Named Best UK Industrial Suspension & Bracing Manufacturer 2026

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Welshpool-based wire rope suspension specialists Zip-Clip have been awarded Best UK Industrial Suspension & Bracing Manufacturer 2026 at the BUILD Awards.

Zip-Clip's products are specified by contractors and installers across commercial construction projects throughout the UK and internationally, with systems used to suspend and brace HVAC, cable trays, lighting and other critical building services infrastructure.

Founded more than 21 years ago, Zip-Clip has grown from its Welshpool roots into a globally operating business with premises across multiple countries.

Matthew Clay-Michael, Joint CEO of Zip-Clip, said:

“The success of this business is its staff. This award belongs to every one of them.”



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