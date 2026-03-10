Welshpool Library Returning to Expanded Y Lanfa

Welshpool Library will be re-opening in its usual home, Y Lanfa, on Friday 20 March, after the completion of building works.

It follows its extension and refurbishment as part of a major project to restore the Montgomery Canal.

The library will be open for the last time in its temporary home in the canalside cottages, next to Y Lanfa, on Saturday 14 March, with the doors reopening on the new facilities across the yard six days later, at 9.30am.

The project, delivered by Welshpool-based SWG Construction, has expanded the floor space beneath the existing canopy to create a new entrance foyer, while also introducing a flexible community and exhibition space above. The development includes a new public toilet, lift access, solar panels and modern air-handling units, enhancing both accessibility and environmental performance.

It complements and extends the refurbishments undertaken when the library moved into the building in 2020.

The wharf area has also been resurfaced to reduce the risk of flooding and to make it more accessible, and a new landscaped area for public use has been added. The Grade II listed canalside cottages have been refurbished for commercial use.

The reopening of the library in Y Lanfa was delayed while additional handrails were fitted and an improved office layout was created. The Powysland Museum exhibits will also be available to view later in the year, once their layout has been remodelled.

“It’s great to see Y Lanfa reopening to the public, with extended and improved facilities that we hope will prove popular with Powys residents and visitors alike,” said Councillor Raiff Devlin, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services. “We believe it now has the potential to become a valued and much-admired cultural hub in the centre of the town, as well as adding to the attractiveness of the canalside views and experience.”

Julian Kirkham, SWG Construction Director added:

“As a local contractor, it’s fantastic to see Y Lanfa reopening with modern, flexible facilities that will benefit residents and visitors. Our team delivered improvements that respect the character of the building while creating high-quality, sustainable spaces fit for the future. “We’re proud to have contributed to a scheme that strengthens both the community and the wider canal restoration project.”

The designs for Y Lanfa were created by Hughes Architects and the build was managed by the council’s Property Design Services.

Powys County Council was successful in securing UK Government Levelling Up funding for the Y Lanfa improvements as part of the £14 million Montgomery Canal Restoration project.

The council is working in partnership with Glandŵr Cymru (the Canal and River Trust in Wales) on the waterway restoration elements, with the intention of creating a better environment for both people and nature:

Dredging and bank works to a 4.4-mile section between Llanymynech and Arddleen.

Building two new bridges near Llanymynech to allow boats and people to pass through currently blocked sections.

The creation of new water-based nature areas alongside the canal.

Repairs and improvements to Aberbechan Aqueduct near Newtown.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has contributed £164,000 towards the cost of the work on Y Lanfa, with Welsh Government putting £140,000 towards the refurbishment of the canalside cottages, as part of its Transforming Towns programme.

Work on Aberbechan Aqueduct, near Newtown, was also backed with a Historic Building Grant from Cadw.