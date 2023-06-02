Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School Shortlisted for Construction Awards

A pioneering primary school, built by Powys County Council, has been shortlisted in two categories in Wales’ prestigious construction awards ceremony.

Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, which opened it doors in January 2021, is competing for two awards at the Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards 2023.

The Constructing Excellence in Wales awards are recognised across the Welsh built environment as the biggest and brightest celebration of best practice in Wales.

The school building, which was built as part of the council’s Transforming Education Programme, has been shortlisted in the Sustainability Award and Value Award categories.

The awards ceremony will take place this month (Friday, June 16) at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

The school, designed by Architype (Architects) and WSP (Engineering all Disciplines) was constructed by Pave Aways Ltd, and is the first Passivhaus primary school built by the council, meeting the rigorous energy efficient standards required for Passivhaus certification.

Constructed around a timber frame that was sustainably sourced in Wales, the school has a superior level of insulation and was built to be airtight. It also has a heat recovery and ventilation system and solar panels on the roof to minimise running costs.

The project was jointly funded by the Welsh Government and the council.

Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: