Welsh Zoo Awarded Major Industry Accreditation

Plantasia Tropical Zoo in Swansea has been awarded full accreditation by BIAZA, placing the attraction among a select group of zoos and aquariums in the UK and Ireland recognised for meeting the highest standards of animal welfare, conservation, education, and research.

The accreditation follows a comprehensive independent inspection process, which assesses everything from animal care, veterinary provision and enclosure design to sustainability and visitor experience.

As part of the assessment, Plantasia has also met the global animal welfare benchmarks set by WAZA, aligning the site with internationally recognised standards for ethical and evidence-based animal care.

As a BIAZA member, the Welsh zoo joins a network of more than 100 institutions contributing to coordinated programmes such as the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Plantasia is currently involved in the EEP through its work with the critically endangered Egyptian tortoise, with further species participation planned. Collectively, BIAZA members contribute approximately £33 million each year to conservation projects globally.

The new accreditation also reflects Plantasia's contribution to education and research. Across the BIAZA network, members deliver more than 1.2 million educational sessions annually and support over 1,300 research projects.

Plantasia's Attraction Manager Paul Sheppard said:

“We are delighted to be awarded BIAZA accreditation following a year of hard work at the zoo. Our team has worked tirelessly to review and strengthen standards across all areas of Plantasia, and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to all aspects of animal welfare, conservation, education, and the overall visitor experience.”

Tracey McNulty, Swansea Council's Head of Cultural Services, Parks and Cleansing, added: