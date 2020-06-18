Welsh Workers Struggle With Lack of Social Interaction

Wellbeing amongst professionals in Wales has taken a dive since lockdown restrictions were enforced in March, according to a new survey by recruiting experts, Hays.

62% of workers in Wales rated their wellbeing positive before lockdown restrictions, dropping to 34% since lockdown has been in place

Almost a quarter (21%) report that a lack of social interaction has had the greatest impact on their wellbeing

44% of professionals say having adequate mental health support from their employer has also become more important since lockdown

From a survey of over 16,200 professionals, over 400 of those based in Wales, almost two thirds (62%) rated their wellbeing as positive before restrictions were put in place, but only 34% said it remained positive since lockdown. Those who rated their wellbeing as negative rose from 8% to 27%.

Almost a quarter (21%) of workers said a lack of social interaction has been the greatest challenge to their wellbeing, followed by isolation and loneliness (13%) and managing children (11%).

Workers look to employers for more support

Three quarters (75%) of professionals in the country say their employer has a responsibility to look after their wellbeing, but over half (53%) state that their employer hasn’t provided any wellbeing support during the lockdown.

Of those who said their employer was providing support, social activities and training were the most commonly cited offerings (16%), followed by counselling (14%).

Work-life balance is a bigger priority since lockdown

For nearly half (49%) of professionals in the country, work-life balance has become more important to them since lockdown, despite 50% rating their work-life balance between average and very poor.

Having adequate mental health support from their employer has also become more important since being in lockdown, according to 44% of those surveyed.

Simon Winfield, Managing Director of Hays UK & Ireland, commented: