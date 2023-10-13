Welsh Women Celebrated at National Awards as Chwarae Teg go out on a High

An awards ceremony recognising the achievements of some of Wales’ most remarkable women has seen honours bestowed across the nation.

The Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2023 took place last night at the Atrium in Cardiff.

A real celebratory occasion, Womenspire showcased the achievements of its finalists – remarkable women from all walks of life, who have made incredible differences to their own lives and the lives of others.

The biggest winner on the night was Patricia Mawuli Porter from Haverfordwest – a pilot, engineer, entrepreneur and role model. She received the Woman in STEM Award as well as the overall title of Womenspire Champion 2023 having impressed the judges with her boundless grit, determination, passion for her work and her ability to release the potential in others.

Patricia grew up in Ghana and would cut down trees for firewood once she had left school. She originally feared the airplanes she saw overhead, yet one day she decided to find the airfield and asked a for a job. She was told in no uncertain terms that there were no jobs for women, however her persistence paid off and eventually she was undertaking an apprenticeship and on the payroll. Fast forward some years and Patricia’s drive has led her on a path to becoming an aviation and technology expert who has founded Metal Seagulls in Haverfordwest – building and servicing airplanes. She also takes every opportunity to inspire young people, particularly girls, to see that nothing is impossible to achieve.

Presented by Andrea Byrne of ITV Cymru Wales and Welsh actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde, the ceremony was able share inspirational stories and news of all the women’s accomplishments.

Headline sponsored by Bute Energy, Womenspire winners were follows:

Community Connector award – sponsored by Mencap Cymru:

Rebecca Jones, Conwy – a remarkable woman who never misses the opportunity to help others. She has cerebral palsy and uses a walking frame day to day, however she is an active and valuable member of Conwy Connects Forum, leads an accessible walking group, volunteers for charity shops as well as Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

Entrepreneur award– sponsored by Development Bank of Wales:

Manon Llwyd Williams, Gwynedd – a real community supporter, Manon founded Angladdau Enfys Funerals alongside her friend during lockdown after supporting a friend through loss and recognising a gap for modern, creative, green funerals and approaches to experiences of loss.

Gender Equality Champion award – sponsored by Academi Wales:

Hannah Phillips, Merthyr Tydfil – after receiving therapy, becoming empowered and realising her worth, Hannah decided to inspire and support other women in her local area to feel the same by training as a psychotherapist as well as setting up the Wonderful Women events.

Community Champion award

Rania Vamvaka, Cardiff – as co-chair of Glitter Cymru and a queer person of colour herself, Rania is an incredible role model for people in marginalised communities. She has set up additional branches of Glitter Cymru including Glitter Sisters, making a huge impact within communities and inspiring positive change.

Leader award – sponsored by Business in Focus:

Natasha Hirst, Cardiff – born deaf, Natasha became the first disabled President of the National Union Journalists in April 2023 and is committed, through her leadership, to making the trade union movement more diverse, accessible and inclusive. Natasha is also chair of Disability Arts Cymru.

Learner award

Germaine Ngoy Kyabu, Cardiff – worked as a teacher and lawyer when she was forced to flee her country of DR Congo in 2002 for the UK. She was soon taking on a variety of volunteering roles to support others until she was given her leave to stay in 2009. She had to start her learning again to get a place on a foundation course, which has led to her completing her BSc Housing Studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University with first class honours! Germaine’s burning desire to learn is an inspiration to other learners.

Rising Star award

Molly Fenton, Cardiff – a 21-year-old activist and founder of the Love Your Period campaign, which she set up four years ago to end period poverty and stigma for school pupils. Despite facing many ongoing barriers and challenges, Molly uses her passion and unwavering determination to impact and support communities globally.

Woman in Health and Care award – sponsored by HEIW:

Kayley Hyman, Gwent – recognising a gap in care for service users experiencing hoarding issues, Kayley took it upon herself to set up Holistic Hoarding and positively impact the outcomes for those being affected. Through educating other practitioners and organisations and directly working with the service users too, Kayley has greatly influenced the experiences and outcomes of those struggling with hoarding issues.

Woman in Sport award – sponsored by Sport Wales:

Nicola Wheten, Cardiff – discovering the world of boxing through a fundraising event, Nicola has broken through many barriers to, not only save and transform her local boxing club, but also to create a safe space that welcomes and encourages women of all ages to partake in boxing and be part of the club.

Woman in STEM award – sponsored by the ABPI:

Patricia Porter, Haverfordwest (also overall Womenspire Champion) – Imagine a young girl living in Ghana, cutting down trees for firewood and fearing the airplanes she sees overhead – yet she becomes a pilot, engineer, entrepreneur and role model. Well, that is Patricia Porter. Her grit, determination and passion for her work knows no bounds and has led her on a path to becoming an aviation and technology expert who has founded Metal Seagulls in Haverfordwest – building and servicing airplanes.

FairPlay Employer award (for a business or organisation) – sponsored by Pia:

Neath Port Talbot Council – the authority is committed to making a life better for its residents and aims to create a place where people want to live, work and bring up their families – a place where everyone has an equal chance to get on in life. One of its published Core Values is ‘We will celebrate diversity in all of its forms and work tirelessly for greater equality in all of our communities.’ The organisation is certainly driving change and delivering on its commitments.

Lucy Reynolds, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said: “I am delighted that the Womenspire Awards have taken place this year as the stories of our winners and inspirational finalists are ones that deserved to be shared far and wide.

“Many may know that Chwarae Teg will sadly be coming to a close next week, but hearing about, and being able to highlight the achievements of, these truly remarkable women has ensured we can in some way go out on a high. I can’t thank the team at Chwarae Teg enough for all their hard work in bringing the awards forward at a time which is very challenging for them all personally.

“I must also congratulate all the finalists, winners and everyone involved in making Womenspire 2023 a tremendous success.

“Patricia’s place as Womenspire Champion reflects the immense challenges she has faced and the fact that, through her strength of character, she has achieved so much in a sector which is dominated by men. She continually works to lift other women up and helps them realise their potential, a real role model – which is what Womenspire is all about.”

“It is through women like Patricia, our finalists and everyone who has supported Chwarae Teg over the years, that our legacy and work towards a gender equal Wales will live on.”