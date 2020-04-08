Welsh University Joins Organisations Across UK to Back Covid-19 Business Pledge

Wrexham Glyndwr University has joined businesses from across the UK and pledged to help Britain and its most vulnerable citizens to pull through the coronavirus crisis.

It is among universities, businesses and other institutions across the UK to put its backing behind the C-19 Business Pledge, an initiative launched by former Cabinet minister, Rt Hon Justine Greening, and entrepreneur David Harrison.

Businesses who back the scheme pledge to assist their employees, customers and communities across Britain get through the crisis – and to not only tackle the immediate challenges which coronavirus poses, but also the challenges Britain faces to recover.

The Pledge has already received the backing of employers across the country – including universities across the UK as well as some of the country’s leading businesses. More than 300,000 staff and students are represented among those who have already pledged support.

These include the National Grid, Severn Trent Water, Everton Football Club, ASDA, the Co-op Group, Unilever and many more – alongside universities including Glyndwr, Exeter, Northampton, Brunel and Staffordshire.

Each of the signatories backs three pledges – one each for their employees, their customers, and their community.

These are:

Firstly, to develop Action Plans to support their own staff throughout and beyond the current challenges they face. This can include practical support and advice on personal wellbeing, mental health and financial security, as well as reintegration back into work for those who have had an extended period not in their workplace. It also involves disseminating the latest advice on COVID-19 from the NHS to employees.

Next, businesses are also being asked to publish clear and simple advice for their customers. They are also being asked – where possible – to have specialist teams to support those facing issues such as repayment difficulties and to assist vulnerable customers.

Finally, businesses and institutions are being asked to commit to help the country – as well as the communities they serve- through the Coronavirus epidemic. With a likely increase in loneliness, isolation and mental health and household financial issues across the UK, practical support, such as food deliveries, the collection of goods and financial assistance for organisations that specialise in supporting vulnerable people, will grow in importance.

Justine Greening said:

“With the future of many employers hanging in the balance and incredibly tough times unfolding in sectors across the UK, businesses face many incredibly difficult decisions. “But those companies who are able to, can have a huge role in battling the impact of coronavirus and make a real difference in these uniquely challenging times. “In spite of everything, lots of businesses have already shown amazing initiative and commitment to helping people affected by coronavirus. The C-19 Business Pledge is all about encouraging as many businesses as possible to get involved and then helping them do that faster and better by sharing all the great work that’s already been done. The early response has been incredible and I’ll do everything I can to help to connect up British business to play its role.”

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: