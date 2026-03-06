Welsh Universities Showcase Clean Transition Innovation

Welsh universities have been in Brussels to showcase research and innovation that is delivering clean transition and tackling some of Europe’s most urgent climate challenges.

Organised by Welsh Higher Education Brussels (WHEB) and supported by the Wales Innovation Network (WIN) Net Zero and Decarbonisation steering group, the events in Brussels bring together EU policymakers, funders and industry partners to showcase internationally recognised excellence in clean transition, industrial decarbonisation and circular economy innovation.

From de-fossilising steel and pioneering hydrogen systems, to advanced bio‑based materials and space‑inspired clean‑tech, Welsh universities are delivering practicable and scalable solutions that can play a key role in accelerating Europe’s future green transition.

Welsh research in these areas is closely aligned with, and actively delivering against, the EU’s Clean Transition and Industrial Decarbonisation priorities, making Wales a strategic and highly relevant partner for European collaboration.

Dr Lewis Dean, Head of Wales Innovation Network, said:

“The projects showcased in Brussels highlight Wales’ outstanding strengths across Net Zero research, demonstrating the depth and breadth of expertise that Welsh universities bring to Europe’s clean‑transition agenda. “Previous WIN and WHEB events in Brussels have already led to successful Horizon Europe bids and new international partnerships. As Europe intensifies its focus on competitiveness, resilience and clean growth, we are determined to build on that momentum and expand Wales’ role as a trusted partner in driving the transition forward.”

Professor Paul Boyle, Chair of Universities Wales Research and Innovation Forum and Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, said:

“Welsh universities have long‑standing, productive relationships across the European research community, and this week’s programme in Brussels reflects the strength and maturity of those partnerships. Bringing our researchers directly into conversation with EU institutions and European industry allows us to align Welsh capability with Europe’s priorities for clean transition, competitiveness and resilience. “By showcasing this portfolio of high‑impact research to key contacts and European partners, we aim to deepen cooperation, unlock new opportunities in the current Horizon Europe programme and demonstrate our commitment to active participation in the next EU R&I programme from 2028 onwards, enabling Wales to play a constructive and engaged role in delivering Europe’s sustainable future.”

Professor Edmund Burke, Chair of Welsh Higher Education Brussels, said: