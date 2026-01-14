Welsh Towns Invited to Compete for UK’s First Town of Culture Title

The UK’s inaugural Town of Culture competition has been launched.

With 11 weeks to apply, the competition is open to small, medium and large towns. Towns can submit their Expressions of Interest now.

Sir Phil Redmond will lead an expert panel, judging towns on the way they tell their story, how they’ll bring everyone in a community together, and how towns will deliver on their vision. The strongest bids will progress to a shortlist, with each shortlisted town receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

Three finalists – one small, one medium, one large town – will be chosen. The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive a £3 million prize. The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid, from refreshed community infrastructure to electric music festivals.

The deadline for Expressions of Interest for UK Town of Culture 2028 is 31 March 2026, with the shortlist of towns expected to be announced this spring.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“There is so much for Welsh towns to be proud of – from the rich, local history to unique festivals and celebrations. They have shaped our national story for decades. Now it’s time they take centre stage and showcase the unique stories they have to tell. “We have seen the transformative power of culture through the UK City of Culture competition. I want to make sure that Welsh towns have the same opportunity to make a real difference to their local community and show the world exactly why their town is so special.”

UK Town of Culture Chair Sir Phil Redmond said:

“I am delighted to have been asked to Chair the new Town of Culture competition, as in the past it has been hard to adequately demonstrate the depth, breadth and diversity of the UK’s cultural landscape through the UK City of Culture’s urban lens. “The two competitions will complement each other while providing more opportunities for more places to both demonstrate and celebrate that creativity is not confined to the great urban concert halls, theatres or galleries. It is in everything we do together. In every town, village, neighbourhood, street or road. “UK Town of Culture asks what makes your town special? What makes its people proud to be there? And why should that be celebrated?”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“All across Wales there are wonderful towns with distinct histories and cultures which make them fantastic places to visit, live and work. “From the Porthcawl Elvis Festival to the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Welsh towns host numerous events that attract visitors from all over the world. They are places with a rich heritage, like Caernarfon with its world-famous castle and Aberystwyth, the home of the National Library of Wales. “I would love to see a Welsh town be crowned the UK’s Town of Culture to let everyone know what makes our towns truly special.”

The UK Town of Culture competition builds on the success of UK City of Culture, which has delivered transformative benefits for its four winners. Bradford, last year’s title holder, is projected to benefit from £389 million in growth across the district, with city centre footfall up 25% during its year in the spotlight. Early estimates show audiences for its City of Culture programme exceeded 3 million, with 80% of local residents surveyed saying it improved their wellbeing and made them feel proud of where they live.