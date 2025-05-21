Welsh Top Skills Talent Takes on Europe’s Finest at EuroSkills 2025

Six apprentices and learners from Wales are among a group heading to Denmark in September to test their skills at EuroSkills Herning 2025.

Europe’s largest skills competition will take place from 9-13 September. A group of 19 will make up Team UK.

They are:

Mechatronics – John Doherty & Jason McVerry, from Armagh, Northern Ireland

Health& Social Care – Grace Longden from Macclesfield

Restaurant Services – Yuliia Batrak, from Cardigan, Wales

Industry 4.0 – Patrick Sheerin, from Portadown, & Caolan McCartan from Newry

Electronics – Evan Klimazsewsk, from Holyhead

Mechanical Engineering (CAD) – Stuart Lyons, from Lanark

Hairdressing – Katie Sime, from the Forest of Dean

CNC Milling – Tomas Ankers, from Wrexham

Electrical Installation – Jonathan Gough, from Waringstown, Northern Ireland

Web Technologies – Finn Gallagher, from Salisbury

Cabinetmaking – Stanley Mackintosh, from Norwich

Plumbing & Heating – Andrew McCann, from Aughnacloy, Northern Ireland

Cooking – Gabrielle Wilson, from Rhayader

Graphic Design – Melody Cheung, from Port Talbot

Welding – Luke Roberts, from Haverfordwest

Joinery – Jamie Mathews, from Ballyclare

Painting & Decorating – Shelby Fitzakerly, from Accrington

Selected and trained in skills excellence by WorldSkills UK, in partnership with lifelong learning company Pearson, the team will compete in a raft of skills disciplines. Team members have already been through months of competition and selection processes and now face the last crucial months of their intensive training programme for EuroSkills Herning 2025.

Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith, said:

“Congratulations to all those chosen for the EuroSkills team, it’s a fantastic achievement and a unique opportunity to showcase the strength of UK skills on the European stage. “These young people represent the ambition and expertise being developed through our further education system, which is central to building a workforce fit for the future. “High-quality skills are at the heart of our Plan for Change, helping to grow the economy and support people into good jobs. WorldSkills UK does vital work to raise standards and ambition across technical education.”

Team UK will compete in skills including Electrical Installation, Plumbing and Heating, Joinery, Cabinet Making and Painting and Decorating, as well as Mechatronics, Industry 4.0, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering CAD, CNC Milling, Web Technologies, Graphic Design and Welding.

The UK’s health, hospitality and lifestyle sectors will also be showcased on the European stage with Team UK participating in Health and Social Care, Hairdressing, Cooking and Restaurant Service.

WorldSkills UK uses its participation in the EuroSkills competition to promote skills excellence across the UK and embed world class training standards. EuroSkills Herning 2025 is also seen as crucial litmus test to measure the UK’s readiness to compete on the global stage at the WorldSkills Competition. Known as the ‘skills olympics’, the next WorldSkills takes place in Shanghai, China in September 2026.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“We are so excited to be supporting and nurturing this fantastic group of young professionals as they head for Denmark to compete. “They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to the UK with the knowledge and experience that will turbo charge their careers. “EuroSkills is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are. It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“We are incredibly proud to support this inspiring group of young people as they prepare for the EuroSkills challenge this year. Celebrating the best of technical and vocational education and raising the prestige of the sector is very important to us. I wish Team UK the best of luck as they prepare to compete in Denmark in September.”

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for EuroSkills Herning 2025 and WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, following a successful partnership at WorldSkills Lyon in 2024.

Held every two years, EuroSkills, organised by WorldSkills Europe, sees hundreds of young people under the age of 25 from 33 countries across Europe come together to compete for the chance to become the Best in Europe in their chosen skill or profession. Supported by Members, Sponsors and Partners, industries, governments, volunteers, and educational institutions, WorldSkills Europe is making a direct impact on raising the level of skills throughout Europe.

