Welsh Technology Company Launches ‘Always Open’ Virtual Business Expo

An immersive communication and training solutions company is launching a virtual platform designed to connect learners and businesses via an online business expo which is always open.

One Step North's World of Work 360 is a virtual business expo that is permanently open and accessible. The firm said the platform directly addresses the need for more engaging and accessible career exploration by allowing users to use the virtual world to step into workplaces, experience job roles and gain insights into daily tasks and required skills.

World of Work 360 is connected to the Careers in 360 platform, which is free to access for over 350,000 learners across Wales. The platform, which has been recognised at the Wales Business Awards and is now shortlisted for an innovation award at the Wales STEM awards, is backed by local authorities, universities, colleges, and regional skills groups, said the firm. It is enhanced with the latest technologies, including AI-driven user experiences, virtual field trips, and state-of-the-art analytics.

“We all recognise that we can no longer use last generation's technology to engage with this generation. Unless a website provides an experience you just won’t get the desired engagement,” said Andries Pretorius, Founder and CEO of One Step North. “Our small team here in Wales has leveraged the power of AI technologies and business psychology to build a solution that changes how we connect people with their future careers. We want to prove it can be done, and we want to prove it in Wales first, showcasing the incredible opportunities across 16 different industries to the approximately 300,000 learners across the country, but we need Welsh based businesses plugged in.”

One Step North is inviting 160 businesses to join as they connect the Careers in 360 platform to leading employers in each industry. There is limited availability with only 10 spaces per industry. The official launch is scheduled for November during Wales Tech Week.