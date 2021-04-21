Welsh Tech Start-Up Launches of Covid-19 App for BAME Communities

Welsh tech startup Starfish Labs has launched a new web app – www.covidvaccinationinfo.co.uk – part funded by Welsh Government, to help to alleviate fears about Covid-19 vaccination amongst Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Communities.

The app, branded VacciNATION, follows on from the suite of Covid-19: Staying Safe apps, developed by the Aberystwyth-based company, to support people with special educational needs and disabilities in understanding the changes in society and the ongoing regulations due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Starfish Labs’ Manjit Jhooty, says,

“Covid-19 has disproportionately affected Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups in the UK. Data has shown that members of minority ethnic groups are more hesitant than others to have the COVID-19 vaccine for a variety of reasons including a perceived risk of harm from the vaccine and a lack of confidence in it.” “We hope that by featuring a wide range of medical and healthcare professionals in this app, presenting the facts in some of the most widely spoken minority languages in the UK, we can go some way to encouraging those communities to protect individuals, their families and the wider public as we move out of lockdown.”

The app features videos of healthcare professionals including a Practice Nurse, GPs, Pharmacists, Surgeons and Consultants talking about why they have had the vaccine and why it’s important to consider being vaccinated, in Welsh, Polish, Arabic, Mandarin, Bengali, Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada and Urdu, as well as English, along with written myth-busting information in those languages.

The content was researched and collated by Dr Ross Wilkinson, GP and Public Health Champion and contains links to relevant scientific evidence and the latest Covid-19 information from all of the devolved governments of the UK. It is hoped that the app will also be available on the App Store and Google Play soon after the launch of the website at www.covidvaccinationinfo.co.uk.

Starfish Labs Director, Neil Bevan, says,