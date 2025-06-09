Welsh Tech Sector Could See Boost from New R&D Funding Package

A funding package for research and innovation worth more than £22.5 billion a year in 2029 has been announced ahead of the UK Government's Spending Review.
The UK Government said the funding would support work including exploring new drug treatments and longer lasting batteries, to new AI breakthroughs.
It added that the new R&D package would mean local leaders had UK Government backing to develop “innovation clusters” across the country through a new Local Innovation Partnerships Fund,
In South Wales, the UK Government said, that would mean boosting expertise in designing cutting edge semiconductors.
It added that the new funding would build on the Innovation Accelerator pilot scheme, a new funding approach and partnership between local authorities and government.
“Wales is home to a growing tech sector and this significant investment from the UK Government will help it develop and expand even further.“As we deliver our Plan for Change we are investing in innovation and research, creating more opportunities in the industries of the future and driving economic growth across Wales and the UK.”
Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, said:
“R&D is the very foundation of the breakthroughs that make our lives easier and healthier – from new medicines enabling us to live longer, more fulfilled lives to developments in AI giving us time back, from easing our train journeys through to creating the technology we need to protect our planet from climate change.
“Incredible and ambitious research goes on in every corner of our country, from Liverpool to Inverness, Swansea to Belfast, which is why empowering regions to harness local expertise and skills for all of our benefit is at the heart of this new funding – helping to deliver the economic growth at the centre of our Plan for Change.”