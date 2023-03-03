Welsh Tech Firm Partners with Principality Stadium

Principality Stadium uses Vindico’s SWAPP (Smart Workplace Application) platform once again to organise teams and keep fans, staff, and contractors safe during the Six Nations

Following a series of successful sporting and music events, Welsh tech firm Vindico again partnered with Principality Stadium and the WRU during the Six Nations home games.

Vindico’s SWAPP technology (a tailored tech platform) originally caught the attention of Principality Stadium and the WRU in October 2020. It was adopted to safely bring the Autumn Internationals and the Six Nations back to Wales during the pandemic. Following its success, it has been used at every Six Nations and Autumn Internationals home game since. It has been adopted by several other teams and stadiums, including Scarlets Rugby, Cardiff Rugby, Sale Sharks, and the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Although SWAPP was created as a direct response to the pandemic, it quickly became apparent that the platform was not just solving new safety issues posed by COVID – but was also tackling old efficiency issues that were costing businesses valuable time, manpower, and money.

Contract management, accreditation and permits to casual staff management, reporting and observations, and having the ability to find documents quickly and easily are just a few of the ways that the platform is driving, simpler, safer, and more sustainable business.

Today it helps venues including Principality Stadium, Sixways Stadium, and Parc Y Scarlets to safely manage staff, teams, contractors, and visitors. It’s also been adopted by businesses including Andrew Scott and Transport for Wales.

For this Six Nations campaign, Vindico will be adding new and improved features and updates to the SWAPP platform to help optimise staff management, event day processes, and match day safety at Principality Stadium.

Commenting on the continued partnership, Vindico’s Head of Partnerships Rhys Perkins says:

“Our SWAPP platform provides Principality Stadium with live information that supports the management team with safety, staffing, and customer experience. It also saves them time and energy in organising and engaging with their teams – making for a simpler and better process. “As we enter our third year of partnering with Principality Stadium and the WRU, we’re excited to be rolling out even more new features to help the venue optimise time, efficiency, accuracy, and experience. “We are proud to be able to partner with Principality Stadium and the WRU to support yet another exciting Six Nations campaign. Vindico is all about tech for good. So, being able to support this incredible Welsh sporting event, while giving the stadium the tools to help keep fans, staff, contractors, and media teams safe is what we’re all about.”

Marc Davies, Stewarding and Events Manager, Principality Stadium, adds: