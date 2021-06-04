Welsh Tech Firm Help Boris Johnson Launch New Net Zero Campaign

Llanelli-based tech experts, Vindico ICS Ltd, were selected to represent small businesses at Downing Street last Friday.

The exclusive event at Number 10 Downing Street launched ‘Together for Our Planet’ – a nationwide campaign that will roll out across the UK in the run up to the UN Climate Summit in November. With the aim of encouraging small businesses to commit to cutting their carbon emissions, the campaign celebrates small businesses – like Vindico – who are taking steps to decarbonise their businesses, while encouraging others to commit to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Attended by only eight small businesses from across the UK, Vindico was chosen as a UK Business Climate Leader for its pioneering air quality innovations that are leading the way for a more sustainable future.

Representing the brand on Friday were Managing Director, Jo Polson, and Technical, Director Ryan Griffiths.

Officially launching on 22nd June 2021, Vindico’s Think Air network is already gathering live data across the UK – and is the largest non-governmental air quality monitoring and measuring network in the UK.

Developed by the Vindico team and Swansea University Professor Emeritus, Paul Lewis, Think Air is an important move towards understanding air pollution – and the impact of PM2.5 (small air particles), carbon dioxide, and other air pollutants – on our health and wellbeing.

Following months of research and development, Vindico used Friday’s event to unveil their latest Think Air product: “TASK” (Think Air Schools Kit).

The latest product, which has been developed alongside head teachers, and is in line with the current Welsh and English curriculums, is designed to children aged 9 to 11 to build, code, and measure the air quality around them – at school, at home, and on the daily commute.

And the first person outside of Vindico to get their hands on TASK was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who not only built the product, but praised the tech experts’ vision and commitment to the next generation.

Speaking about the opportunity, Vindico MD Jo Polson said: