Welsh Talent Selected for Specialist London Design Exhibition

Dale-based Sgrinhouse has been selected to bring maritime-inspired fabric designs to its first major exhibition this autumn.

Sgrinhouse, headed up by Alice Smith, will be bringing her own coastal-inspired, hand designed and hand printed work to the design exhibition Focus/25 On Design at Design Centre in Chelsea between 15 September and 16 October 2025.

Alice gained a first class degree in Textile Design from Central Saint Martins in 2020.

Alice said:

“The opportunity and platform to showcase my flair and skill to the world’s top interior designers at ‘Focus/25 On Design’ feels well-deserved and exciting. It is Sgrinhouse’s first major showcase and I know that my Welsh, marine-inspired showcase will be well received by the visiting interior designers who are seeking out new talent and unique designs for their clients. Visitors will see my avant-garde art combined with functionality on chairs, curtains, blinds and lampshades showcasing the fabrics’ flexibility and useability.”

Selected as one of 20+ pop-up House Guests, Alice’s display features a fishing net structure – reflecting her coastal upbringing and inspiration – with her geometric patterns which are hand designed and printed in her own textile studio in coastal Dale.

Neyland-based luxury soft furnishings manufacturer, Audrey Johns Ltd, is supporting Alice. Director George Johns said:

“We aim to nurture young, local talent by developing Alice's skills in our bespoke soft furnishings business. We are proudly bringing a touch of West Wales to Chelsea by incorporating Sgrinhouse’s unique designs and luxury fabrics on our soft furnishings hand made in Neyland. Currently working as our fabric cutter, Alice has the potential to evolve into a fabric designer, and our support will help her advance her passion and skills.”

Using only high quality, sustainable 100% linen woven in Ireland for her work, as well as using less toxic chemicals, Alice is very aware of what she puts down the drains in her seaside studio.

“Sgrinhouse aims to bring craft and modernity together in order to create beautiful, durable and timeless fabrics that do not put a burden on the environment or on people”, she said.

A pop up exhibition of Sgrinhouse’s display will be available for all to visit at Audrey Johns Showroom in Neyland from Saturday 1 – Friday 14 November 2025.