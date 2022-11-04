Welsh Survey Reveals Nearly Half Expect to Borrow for Bills

A new Credit Unions of Wales survey shows the stark reality of the cost-of-living crisis this winter for people in Wales with almost half of respondents expecting to borrow to pay their essential bills.

The survey of 780 people, released on October 20 to mark International Credit Union Day, found that 48 per cent expected to have to borrow to pay essential bills such as food, utilities and clothing this winter.

Meanwhile 60 per cent expected the cost of Christmas to impact their ability to pay essential bills, double the proportion seen in previous years.

“This is the third time we have run this Christmas spending survey and the responses show the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the way people plan to cope with it,”

Ann Francis CEO of Cambrian Savings and Loans, Wales’s largest credit union, said.

“Many people are trying to spread the cost of Christmas, with 8 in 10 having put money aside, almost 9 in 10 shopping early, and almost 90 per cent setting a budget.' “However, what’s equally clear is that while people have put money aside and are budgeting, they are equally looking to credit to help them through this period, and there’s a marked increase in people looking to high-cost options.”

More than one in five of the respondents expected to use payday or doorstep loans, a significant rise from just 7 per cent in 2020, and 30 per cent planned to use their credit card or store cards to help fund Christmas, compared to 19 per cent in 2020 and 14 per cent in 2019.

As not-for-profit financial cooperatives, credit unions don’t have huge advertising budgets, but they’re growing in communities across Wales, and that work is being celebrated at the Credit Unions of Wales Awards in Pierhead on 20 October.

One member who is being honoured on International Credit Union Day for the difference he is making in his community is Mamadu Djalo.

Mamadu joined Cardiff & Vale Credit Union in 2015 after moving to the capital city as an asylum seeker with his family, having fled his native Guinea Bissau in Africa in 1998.

He has since become a community leader and, having been an asylum seeker himself, understands the hardships families go through to find a better life.

Mamadu delivers awareness raising sessions amongst his community about the risk of loan sharks and directs members who need affordable credit to Cardiff & Vale Credit Union.

His work is being recognised with the Credit Unions of Wales Member Making a Difference Award. Cardiff and Vale CEO Leanne Herberg said: