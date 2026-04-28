Welsh Students Challenged to Design Poster for 2027 Tour de France

Art, design and creative students across part of Wales are being challenged to design the official poster for the historic 2027 Grand Départ of the Tour de France.

Stage three of the famous Tour de France men’s race is from Welshpool to Cardiff on Sunday, July 4 next year. The other race stages are from Edinburgh to Carlisle and Keswick to Liverpool.

Further and higher education art, design, graphics, creative and photography students living in the local authority areas hosting each of the stages can enter the poster competition.

In Wales, the Tour de Frances passes through five local authority areas – Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Caerphilly and Cardiff.

The competition is launched as part of the Grand Départ GB’s JOY social impact programme. As hosts, Britain has the honour of designing posters for both

The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The women’s race is not visiting Wales.

It’s a tradition that both races have their own unique official poster and the competition winners will be unveiled in October in Paris at Amaury Sport Organisation’s (ASO) official 2027 route presentation.

Used across the entire event, the winning posters for both races will be seen by millions in promotional materials, digital advertising and much more.

In addition to having their work showcased across the Grand Départs, both winning designers will be invited to Paris for the official unveiling of their work. They will also enjoy a hospitality experience at one of next year’s British stages.

The competition is the first part of the JOY programme’s arts and culture strand to go live, with further opportunities in the pipeline for different communities to get involved and celebrate the Grand Départs creatively.

Tracy Power from JOY said:

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for two talented students to showcase their creative skills on a truly global platform and to forever be associated with this historic Grand Départ. “The competition reflects the ambitions we have for JOY to be at the front and centre of the 2027 Grand Départ and we can’t wait to see the creativity of students and their submissions.”

An expert panel, headed by award winning artist Lucy Pittaway, will judge the submissions before ASO selects the winners and works with them to develop their designs.

Lucy, an award-winning former graphic designer and teacher, said:

“Cycling has long been a source of inspiration in my work and art has a unique power to capture the emotion, movement and stories behind these iconic races. “Supporting emerging talent as they interpret such a historic moment for cycling across England, Scotland and Wales is truly exciting and I’m honoured to help celebrate creativity at this level.”

The competition runs from May 4 until 5pm on June 26. Full details, including terms and conditions and how to enter, are available at www.letourgb.com/poster-competition