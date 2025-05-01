Welsh Storytelling to Take Centre Stage at Into Film Awards 2025

An education charity has announced the nominations for this year’s Into Film Awards, with Welsh storytelling taking centre stage once more, picking up the highest number of nominations of any UK Celtic nation.

Of the 11 categories, Wales has received a record-breaking seven nominations in total.

Nominees from Cardiff, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, and Swansea will now attend a star-studded, red-carpet event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday 24 June, hosted by actor, presenter and author, Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE.

The Awards, sponsored by the UK film industry celebrate young people’s creativity in film, showcasing and highlighting the wealth of tomorrow’s creative talent.

Other categories include Best Film – 12 to 15 years (Sponsored by Paramount Pictures); Best Story (Sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios); the Audience Choice Award (Sponsored by Universal Pictures International); and Ones to Watch – (Sponsored by EON Productions).

This year's Awards received an unprecedented number of film entries from every corner of the UK, with compelling and timely stories for young people including mental health, the war in Ukraine, gender identity, neurodivergence, multiculturism, the potential harms of AI, feeling disconnected and isolated in modern society, nature conservation, immigration and identity, looking after an unwell parent, the need to stop scrolling on social media, and much more.