Welsh Steel Firm to Help Rebuild Ukraine with £1.1m Bridge Contract

A Welsh engineering company has won a £1.1 million contract to manufacture steel girders for a new bridge near Kyiv that was destroyed during the war with Russia.

Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering secured the contract from ONUR Group following a competitive tender process lasting 2.5 years, beating off competition from across the UK to deliver 200 tonnes of steel girders that will be installed in the new year.

The deal marks a significant milestone for the company, representing its first project supported by UK Export Finance. The contract will create two new jobs at the company, which currently employs 35 people and has an annual turnover of £17 million.

Pro Steel had to meet demanding Ukrainian welding standards to secure the contract, showcasing the technical excellence and adaptability that has become the hallmark of the business since its foundation in 2012, it said.

Pro Steel has been supported by the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), which provides targeted support for ambitious growing firms.

Richard Selby, Managing Director of Pro Steel Engineering, said:

“Winning this contract is a source of immense pride for our entire team. To know that our work will contribute to rebuilding critical infrastructure in Ukraine and help communities reconnect is deeply meaningful to all of us. “The tender process was lengthy and technically challenging, particularly given the exacting Ukrainian welding standards we had to meet, but it has demonstrated that Welsh engineering can compete and win on the global stage. “The support we've received from the Accelerated Growth Programme, and particularly from Carmel, our relationship manager, has been invaluable throughout our growth journey. Having that expert guidance and network has helped us build the capabilities and confidence to pursue and win contracts of this scale and significance.”

Lucy Jones, Operations Manager of the Accelerated Growth Programme, said:

“We are incredibly proud to see Pro Steel win this important contract. Pro Steel's success demonstrates the strength and innovation of Welsh manufacturing. Their ability to meet demanding international standards and secure this contract through UK Export Finance shows the calibre of businesses we have here in Wales. This is exactly the kind of growth and global impact that the Accelerated Growth Programme aims to support.”

The steel girders will be manufactured at Pro Steel's facility in Pontypool before being transported to Ukraine for installation in the new year, helping to restore a vital transport link for local communities.