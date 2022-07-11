Welsh Start-Up Turns Pineapple-Based Leather into Vegan Leather Handbag

Cardiff-based start-up company, Dozi-imp is excited to announce the launch of its first collection of artisanal, luxury vegan leather handbags. Dozi imp handbags are made from Pinatex®, an innovative vegan leather made from waste leaves of pineapple, developed by the UK -based ananas anam.

The Startup, which is co-founded by Shivam Mishra, a recent Cardiff University Postgraduate and Designer Miss Charlotte Desascoyne, MA textile RCA, specialises in ‘Zardozi' embroidery which is an elaborate metal work embellishment, handcrafted by skilled artisans using gold and silver metallic threads. Each unique piece of sustainable and luxury vegan leather handbags have this elaborate metal embroidery on it, which undoubtedly makes the product a unique piece of luxury as it's a collaboration of culture, craftsmanship and sustainability in all spheres.

Supporting artisans, by employing the Craftsmanship of skilled Zardozi artisans from India and farmers, across Europe and beyond by using vegan leather made from pineapple waste, is truly what distinguishes Dozi-imp as a brand, from the rest of the similar products in the market.

Shivam Mishra, co-founder and Director of Dozi imp commented:

“I am thrilled that our idea of creating a sustainable luxury brand based on ethical values of protecting heritage craft work, using environmentally friendly plant-based leather, which doesn't rely on plastics and fossils for its production, has been shaped into Dozi-imp by our amazing team”

Charlotte Desascoyne, another co-founder and Designer of Dozi imp commented:

“The Temple of Venus Collection is exclusive to the wearer and takes on classical iconography of the divine female, disrupting it to become a contemporary celebration of the hyper feminine, So run deep, wild and free with the spirits of the forest and connect with your own unique Imp”

The luxury brand is approaching Boutique hotels and Luxury retailers to showcase their first collection, and information about the collection can be found on Dozi-imp website, which also has an online shop to sell the unique pieces directly to customers. All pieces are bespoke and made to order, which gives customers a chance to customize the elaborate metal work embroidery as per their demands. As the metallic craft work is handcrafted by skilled artisans, it will be a perfect personalised gift for any occasion which can be passed down to generations.

Dozi Imp creates hand-crafted, individual bags for wild creatures and glamoured beings.The brand creates unique piece of sustainable and luxury vegan leather handbags by employing the craftsmanship of skilled Zardozi artisans from the city of Lucknow, the officially Geographical indication (GI) recognised area – ensuring not only the authenticity of the product, but also protecting the heritage craft which is declining due to industrialization.

The company uses Piñatex® as its vegan leather, which is made from a by-product of an existing agriculture and creates an additional income stream for farmers. Piñatex® is a natural, sustainably-sourced, cruelty-free material. It doesn't require any additional pesticides or water and avoids the use of heavy metallic salts used in ordinary leather. By using suppliers and workers across the UK and India, we are aiding the concept of the Living Bridge that has existed between the countries for many decades.