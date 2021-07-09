Welsh Start-up iungo Scoops Trio of National Award Nominations

South Wales start-up iungo Solutions has been selected as a finalist for three national awards.

Founded just before the global pandemic, iungo rapidly pivoted it’s business model in March 2020 to develop an Upskilling Platform for people at risk of unemployment. Starting out with just two voluntary software engineers, iungo has grown to employ 11 people across the UK and released its first product – a careers guidance app – in February 2021.

The company has been shortlisted as a finalist for Creative Start Up of the Year at the Wales Start Up Awards – an award for new creative businesses that use innovation, skills and talent to create original content.

iungo’s Head of Platform, Mason House, described the nomination as “a reflection of the team’s creativity and tenacity” in bringing the innovative Platform to life.

The Cardiff-based start-up prides itself on its intrapreneurial approach to product and service development. OPUS, the company’s career-focused application aims to redefine the career landscape by providing personalised career pathways for its users. By highlighting the multi-step processes required to achieve their career goals, OPUS hopes to provide its users with the confidence needed to make informed decisions.

At the UK Business Awards, iungo picked up a nomination for the Best Diversity and Inclusion Programme. This nomination is a direct result of iungo’s learning and development policy which emphasises that “everyone at iungo is an apprentice”, from chief executive to intern.

This is not the first time iungo’s diverse approach to work has been recognised. The company previously received a commendation at the Tech Nation Rising Star Awards for its impact on social mobility and fostering an always learning culture. .

iungo’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Jessica Leigh Jones MBE, has also been recognised for her role in shaping iungo’s employment philosophies at the CIPD People Management Awards.

The CIPD’s Michael Kelly outstanding student award recognises exceptional students that apply the knowledge gained throughout their studies to add value to their organisation and its people.

Jessica said:

“I am ecstatic to be chosen as a finalist for the CIPD Michael Kelly Award and proud to be championing social mobility. Our unique learning and development policy has helped our employees to develop new skills and transition their careers. “I am thankful to Cardiff and Vale College for their support and mentorship throughout the CIPD programme.”

Tom de Vall, Executive Chair at iungo added: