Welsh Stars Honour Winners at Child of Wales Awards 2025

The Child of Wales Awards 2025 – which celebrates the inspirational achievements of remarkable young people in Wales – returned for the fourth time to Swansea Arena.

Hosted by BBC Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones, the Child of Wales Awards 2025 welcomed celebrities including actress Melanie Walters, Love Island’s Emily Moran, Nicole Samuel and Liam Reardon, The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins, rugby legends Sir Gareth Edwards and Gareth Thomas.

Friends and family of the award-winning children, along with a host of celebrities, media personalities and sportspeople saw categories such as Child of Courage, Courageous Family, Young Fundraiser and Bravery being awarded on the evening.

Performances on the night included Andrew Roachford MBE, the Child of Wales Choir, and winner of this year’s Young Performer Award Lucciano Mortimore.

List of Child of Wales Awards 2025 Winners:

Child of Courage (13+) – Mia Lloyd (from Cardigan)

Child of Courage (U13) – Jackson and Jayden Paton (from Swansea)

Courageous Family – The Hall Family (from Neath)

Exceptional Young Carer – Zinzi Sibanda (from Cardiff)

Outstanding Charity – Megan’s Starr (based in Pembrokeshire)

Young Fundraiser – Ioan Watts (from Caerphilly)

Bravery Award – Bella Laver (from Cardiff and Treorchy)

Young Performer – Lucciano Mortimore (from Newport)

Community Champion – Jack Griffiths (from Ammanford)

Environmental Champion – Skye Neville (from Gwynedd)

Young Sporting Hero (13+) – Emilie Allen (from Pontyclun)

Young Sporting Hero (U13) – Sienna Allen Chaplin (from Swansea)

Young Leader – Makenzy Beard (from Swansea)

Covering all areas of Wales, the Child of Wales awards shines a light on a brave group of children and young people who face hardships and challenges every day, yet never give up, inspiring those around them in the process.

The awards, which this year raises vital funds for charities SNAP Specialist Play and Sir Gareth Edwards’ Cancer Charity, also recognise the children who help others through championing causes in their communities, protecting the environment, caring and fundraising.

Previously, the Child of Wales Awards has supported charities including Teenage Cancer Trust, NSPCC, Dreams and Wishes, The Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, Cash for Kids, Joseph’s Smile, and 2wish.

Helping to honour the winners, the Welsh businesses supporting the 2025 awards include headline sponsor Ascona Group, event partner Team Wales Cymru, Blue Tiger Marketing, Castell Howell Foods, Mrs Buckét Commercial Cleaning services, Owens Group, Swansea City Football Club, Trade Centre Wales, Princes Gate,Thomas Carroll, LBS Builders Merchants, Westacres, JCP Solicitors, Swansea Building Society, TLC (The Training and Learning Company) and Azets.

Child of Wales Awards founder and CEO Blanche Sainsbury said: