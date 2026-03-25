Welsh Spring Water Firm Plans Expansion

A canned spring water brand based on a Monmouthshire sheep farm is set to expand due to increased demand.

Natural water from the Graig Fawr spring had served Tump Farm near Usk for generations, and when Sara Jones and her family realised they needed to diversify they saw its business potential.

Three years on, and the canned water is finding new markets in the UK and around the world, and expansion is on the cards. A £50,000 loan from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE has provided working capital and now Tumptonics is looking to grow.

The family business has a purpose-built canning plant, producing still and sparkling water under their own brand Soleau, or as a white label in small batches or larger runs.

Demand has increased such that a second line at the farm-based factory is planned, as well as a labelling machine, and in the longer term the aim is to take on up to 15 extra staff and set up an apprenticeship scheme.

Three new fruit flavoured drinks are soon to be unveiled adding to the present offering of still and sparkling.

“I won’t say what those flavours will be, except that they will be something my children would like to drink,” said Sara.

Tumptonics is finding many new markets in the UK and farther afield. More than 60 independent stores stock its products, as well as new Welsh-orientated café Bara in London, and a new deal has been struck with Castell Howell distributors in West Wales. Markets overseas are also developing with new customers in Scandinavia.

Flexibility, says Sara, has been important to clients.

“If you are looking for a small amount of canned water for your boutique shop, or enough water for a large event, we can supply it,” she said. “We see the business very much as part of the locality here in Monmouthshire, creating local jobs and contributing to the prosperity of the area.”

Support from UKSE continues to be important.

“UKSE has been amazing and have given us tremendous support. They have been very encouraging and been champions for the business,” she added.

Michelle Noble, UKSE Area Manager in Wales, said: