Welsh Sports Association Appoints New Chief Executive

The Welsh Sports Association (WSA) is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Andrew Howard.

Following the departure of Victoria Ward, Andrew will be joining from the Football Association of Wales for whom he has worked for nearly two decades, 13 years of which have been spent as Head of Competitions.

In this role, Andrew has been responsible for the management of domestic football in Wales and has successfully implemented some transformational change over this time, notably the delivery of a £5m 3G project and a review of the National League structures, both of which were key strategic objectives in the FAW’s vision for stronger and more sustainable clubs.

Elsewhere, Andrew has also volunteered on the Executive Committee of one of the WSA’s smallest Members, the Welsh Pétanque Association (WPA).

Andrew’s prominent involvement and impact in the FAW alongside his experience at the WPA will stand him in good stead to lead the WSA into what promises to be a pivotal time for the sport and leisure sector, while his strategic vision and enthusiasm promises to make the most of the exciting opportunities ahead.

He said;

“I am thrilled to be joining the WSA and I really look forward to working closely with the Board, the staff and our members to deliver our new Strategy. I look forward to using my positive experiences from within the sector, for the sector; and empowering our members to be stronger, more sustainable, more successful and fit for the future.”

Meanwhile, Welsh Sports Association Chair, Lynn Pamment, stated: