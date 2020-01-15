Welsh Sport Company Expands into Europe Ahead of 2020 Olympic Games

A Welsh company changing how sports federations can become more commercially minded and create data from sports, has announced the first of many partnerships within Europe as it expands outside the UK.

Sport Exchange, based in Maesteg, is working with the Royal Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) in a deal, which will increase the federations ability to communicate with cyclists across the Netherlands, and providing more access directly to the Dutch cycling fans.

KNWU will be using the resources that Sport Exchange offers on its multi-platform webspace, as well as access to bespoke communication products created for the federation through Sport Exchange’s services list.

Sport Exchange is supported by AgorIP, which brings academics, clinicians and businesses together to pioneer research into cutting-edge technologies and drive commercial success with the support of Swansea University, and the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

The partnership is the first in a succession of major European clients as the company expands into the European sports market ready for the 2020 Olympic Games.

By working together, Sport Exchange and KNWU will be able to achieve their goal of communicating the benefits of cycling in a new and accessible way.

Sport Exchange launched the consumer version of its sport platform in September of this year, with the help of AgorIP.

Eifion Weinzweig, 31, one of the directors of Sport Exchange, said:

“We are completely over the moon to work with such a prestigious organisation. “When you think of cities like Amsterdam, cycling instantly springs to mind and that’s before considering the rich racing heritage of Dutch cycling. “It is an honour to contribute towards and grow the success of cycling generally whether that be increasing the number of leisure cyclist or nurturing future talent.

Thorwald Veneberg, CEO of KNWU added: