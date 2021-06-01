Welsh Software Development Scoops International Awards

Welsh software development company Box UK has scooped four top Communicator Awards, including a Gold Award for Excellence for helping the Welsh Government promote the best of the nation's products and services online.

The annual Communicator Awards is the leading international programme which rewards excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication.

Cardiff-based Box UK's work for four clients, based in the UK and internationally, has been recognised with two Gold Awards of Excellence and two Silver Awards of Distinction.

A strong partnership has been formed with Cymru Wales Brand Marketing, helping create a strong digital platform to promote and stimulate interest in Wales and its business. Development of a landing page to promote safe and responsible travel has won gold for online advertising and marketing.

A second gold has been awarded in the ‘Best Buying Experience' mobile apps/sites category for a bespoke mobile discounts app built for the employee benefits, recognition and rewards provider Sodexo Engage.

A set of ecommerce sites for global electronics retailer RS Components, and an enterprise ecommerce platform for technology giant OKdo have scooped silver awards.

For RS Components, Box UK have developed multi-currency, multi-language sites aimed at penetrating new markets in Vietnam and Indonesia, while the OKdo platform encompasses seven separate country sites in six languages, each providing an online shop selling over 5,000 products.

Box UK managing director, Benno Wasserstein, said: