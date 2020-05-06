Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Welsh Snacks Firm Donates Stock to Feed the Frontline Key Workers

Welsh beef jerky snacks manufacturer, Trailhead Fine Foods, is supporting front line healthcare workers across the Wales and England in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Welshpool-based company donated its award-winning Get Jerky branded snacks to Feed the Frontline, which supplies good quality food to healthcare staff caring for Coronavirus patients.

The company has also introduced a 25% discount on the snacks, which include a range of eight flavours, for workers in the NHS, emergency services and Armed Forces via the Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Card schemes.

A spokesman for Feed the Frontline thanked Trailhead Fine Foods for its kind donation.

“Feed the Frontline enables frontline staff and other unpaid volunteers to concentrate their efforts on caring for gravely ill patients under the most challenging conditions they have ever known, without the need to worry about buying supplies and preparing meals,” he said.

“As a grassroot project we rely solely on donations. Trailhead Fine Foods contacted us just after we began and generously donated four boxes of their gourmet beef jerky. It is great to have such a great, independent, Welsh producer on board – the donation helped us immensely as we were able to support even more frontline staff.

“Trailhead was the first food producer that helped us out and I'm positive they encouraged others to support our frontline staff.

“We have been blown away by everyone's generosity, however as the crisis continues for longer and we are getting requests from multiple frontline employees, we need to raise additional £5,000 so that we can deliver for another two weeks and to more of our healthcare heroes.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at https://www.feedthefrontline.co.uk/

Trailhead Fine Foods’ managing director Arwyn Watkins said:

“The donation of beef jerky snacks and the discount for NHS, emergency services and Armed Forces staff via the Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Card schemes is the very least we can do for the frontline medical and emergency staff whilst they continue to care for our communities.”

Trailhead’s handmade, artisan jerky snacks are produced with responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef and marinated using secret, unique recipes. The jerky is made gluten free and low in fat, which makes it a healthy alternative to sugary and high fat snacks.

