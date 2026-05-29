Welsh SMEs Invited to Help Shape the Future of AI Adoption

SMEs across Wales are being invited to take part in a major research project exploring how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is currently being used or considered within Welsh businesses.

The project is led by Dr Fariba Darabi at Bangor University's Albert Gubay Business School, alongside Professor Michael Butler and Dr Junyu Zhou, in partnership with M-SParc and supported through the Welsh Government's SMART FIS scheme.

The research aims to better understand the opportunities, challenges and support needs surrounding AI adoption within Welsh SMEs, helping shape future business support, innovation activity and skills development across Wales.

The findings will contribute towards future innovation planning and AI skills support across multiple sectors, while also helping inform the strategic direction of Bangor University's Rhanbarth Centre for Sustainable Regions and Economies, M-SParc, and wider Welsh Government AI activity supporting SMEs.

Dr Fariba Darabi said:

“This project will help us better understand how Welsh SMEs are approaching AI adoption, where the opportunities exist, and what support businesses need to make practical, responsible and effective use of these technologies. By working directly with businesses across Wales, we hope to help shape future innovation activity, skills development and strategic support around AI adoption.”

Professor Michael Butler added:

“Our Generative AI project demonstrates Bangor University at its best — bringing together research, collaboration and industry engagement to explore one of the defining technological developments of our time. “Through collaboration between Bangor University, M-SParc and Welsh Government, we want to ensure Welsh businesses are well-positioned to benefit from AI innovation.”

M-SParc is supporting the project through its business ecosystem, networks and wider AI activity across Wales, including the recently launched AI Adoption Team supporting the Business Wales programme.

Olwen Davies, Contracts and Commercial Manager at M-SParc, said:

“At M-SParc, we're focused on connecting innovation with real business need. AI is developing rapidly, and it's important that Welsh SMEs have access to practical support, trusted guidance and opportunities to shape the conversation. “Through this collaboration, we want to ensure businesses from across Wales can share their experiences and help influence how future AI support is developed.”

The research builds on wider AI activity taking place across the M-SParc ecosystem, including AI workshops and business support, the launch of egni.ai — an emissions calculator designed to help SMEs better understand and reduce their carbon footprint — and upcoming AI-focused events and networking opportunities across Wales this summer.

Welsh SMEs are encouraged to complete the short questionnaire before the extended deadline in mid-June 2026. You can do so here.

Businesses interested in discussing AI adoption or support opportunities can also contact the M-SParc AI team directly via: ai@m-sparc.com