Welsh SMEs Invited to Contribute to National AI Research

Welsh SMEs are being urged to take part in a new research project exploring how Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen-AI) is being used across businesses in Wales.

The project, led by Bangor University’s Albert Gubay Business School in collaboration with M-SParc and supported by the Welsh Government’s SMART FIS programme, aims to build a clearer picture of how SMEs are adopting – or planning to adopt – AI technologies.

The findings will directly inform future support for businesses, including skills development, innovation programmes and wider policy direction.

Dr Fariba Darabi, who leads the research, said the project is focused on ensuring SMEs are equipped to make practical and effective use of AI:

“This research will help us understand how businesses across Wales are engaging with Generative AI, and where support is needed most. The insights gathered will inform future innovation plans and skills development, helping SMEs make the most of these technologies.”

The survey will also contribute to shaping the strategic direction of the Rhanbarth Research Centre at Bangor University, as well as influencing how organisations such as M-SParc and the Welsh Government support AI adoption in SMEs.

Professor Michael Butler highlighted the importance of collaboration, saying:

“This project reflects Bangor University at its best — bringing together partners to address one of the most important technological shifts of our time, ensuring SMEs can benefit from innovation in a meaningful way.”

M-SParc is playing a key role in connecting the research with businesses across Wales, using its network of tenants, partners and wider ecosystem.

Olwen Davies, Contracts and Commercial Manager at M-SParc, said:

“Our role is to connect innovation with real business need. By working with businesses across Wales, we want to ensure this research reflects real experiences and helps shape practical, relevant support for SMEs.”

The work builds on M-SParc’s wider activity in AI, including events, workshops and the development of tools such as egni.ai, an AI-powered carbon emissions calculator designed to support SMEs.

Welsh SMEs are now being encouraged to complete a short online questionnaire, with responses helping to shape the future of AI support across Wales.

The questionnaire is available here.