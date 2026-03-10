Welsh Shops Hit Hardest as Shopper Numbers Fall Across the UK

Wales was the worst-performing nation for retail footfall figures in February, recording its sharpest year-on-year decline in almost 12 months.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Wales footfall decreased by 5.8% in February (YoY), down from -2.8% in January.

Shopping centre footfall decreased by 7.3% in February (YoY), down from -6.1% in January. Retail park footfall decreased by 5.9% in February (YoY), down from -2.4% in January.

In February, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 4.7% (YoY), down from -2.4% in January.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“One of the wettest Februarys on record dealt a heavy blow to Welsh retail, as persistent rain kept shoppers away from bricks-and-mortar stores. Wales was the worst-performing nation, recording its sharpest year-on-year decline in almost 12 months. Footfall fell across every retail setting, with high streets and shopping centres experiencing the steepest drops. Every part of the UK saw negative shopper traffic – but the downturn in Wales was particularly stark. “As political parties set out their priorities for the eighth Senedd ahead of dissolution next month, these figures should serve as a wake-up call. Without decisive and coordinated action, our high streets and retail destinations face an uncertain future. At the top of the next Welsh Government’s agenda must be bold reform of business rates, ensuring no store is left paying more than it can sustain. The strength of the retail sector affects us all – from the prices we pay to the livelihoods of thousands of workers. The time to act is now.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: