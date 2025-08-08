Welsh Shopper Footfall Rises But Sector Warns it is ‘Increasingly Fragile’

Retail footfall in Wales was up in July, ahead of the UK overall, but the Welsh Retail Consortium is warning that the sector's position is “increasingly fragile”.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Welsh footfall increased by 0.4% in July (YoY), up from -3.3% in June. Shopping centre footfall increased by 0.3% in July (YoY), up from -5.1% in June.

Retail park footfall increased by 1.9% in July (YoY), up from -0.7% in June. In July, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 0.3% (YoY), up from -4.0% in June.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“July brought a decidedly modest but nonetheless welcome lift in footfall across Welsh retail destinations, nudging us back into positive territory after a lacklustre June and May. Shopping centres and retail parks saw a small uplift but Cardiff city centre fell back a touch on the comparable figures from last year. However, this small gain masks deeper concerns — sales of so-called ‘non-essential’ items remain weak, and the sector continues to tread water. “Retail’s position is increasingly fragile. With statutory costs rising and uncertainty looming over the UK Government’s upcoming budget and the Welsh Government’s business rates proposals, the pressure is mounting. Add to that years of sluggish consumer spending and additional government-imposed costs, and the message is clear: without urgent, targeted action to reinvigorate our high streets and reduce business rates, policymakers risk undermining the long-term future of retail.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, commented: