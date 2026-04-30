Welsh Self-Storage Operator Partners with Pickfords

A South Wales-headquartered self-storage operator is continuing its growth with a strategic partnership with Pickfords to develop a new self-storage facility.

In its initial phase, the partnership will see a seven-figure initial investment into Pickfords’ undeveloped Aberdeen site, which boasts 26,900 sqft of easily accessible storage, suitable for business and domestic customers.

The collaboration will combine Cardiff-based Blue Self Storage’s record of delivering self-storage facilities within Pickfords’ property portfolio.

Both businesses view the collaboration as a long-term strategic partnership aligned around scalable growth, operational performance and customer experience.

“This partnership is a strong strategic fit. We’ve spent a number of years building a scalable operating platform and are increasingly focused on applying that expertise to third-party assets,” said Chris Bryan, CEO, Blue Self Storage. “The latest industry data highlights a sector that is both growing and evolving, with operators adapting formats and delivery models to meet changing demand. In more mature markets such as the US, operator-led models working across third-party sites are already well established, and we are beginning to see that approach gain traction in the UK. “At the same time, external self-storage has moved on significantly, with customers expecting the same quality, security and experience as traditional facilities. That shift creates opportunities for partnerships like this, and we are pleased to be supporting Pickfords as they expand their self-storage offering.”

Blue Self Storage will provide end-to-end development, operational and management expertise for Pickfords-owned sites, supporting the rollout of new self-storage facilities across the UK.

“Self-storage is a key component of our long-term growth strategy,” said Martin Budd, Brand Director, Pickfords. “Blue Self Storage has demonstrated an excellent ability to develop and operate successful sites across the UK, and this partnership feels like a natural fit, allowing us to move our plans forward with confidence, speed and operational excellence.”

Blue Self Storage currently operates six sites across the UK, with a growing presence rooted in Wales, and a further two in development and due to open in summer 2026. Once completed, this will mean the company has doubled its number of sites in just 12 months.