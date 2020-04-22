Welsh Secretary to Answer Questions from Wales for First Time in History

Simon Hart MP will be the first minister to take to the virtual despatch box from home

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart will take questions from MPs from his home in Pembrokeshire later today (22 April), the first time in UK Parliamentary history that proceedings will take place remotely.

Welsh Questions will be the first formal item of business to be held in the House of Commons’ new hybrid format on Wednesday. Under the new format, a limited number of MPs will be present in the Chamber and will follow strict social distancing measures, with other members able to participate remotely.

Today marks the first time in the House of Commons’ 700-year history that MPs will have the opportunity to quiz ministers virtually and the first time in the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales’ 55-year history that Welsh Questions has been held partly on Welsh soil with Mr Hart taking part from his Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency. UK Government in Wales Minister David Davies is also taking part from his Monmouth constituency.

