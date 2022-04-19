Welsh Seafood to Take to The International Stage at Global Event

Welsh Seafood to Take to The International Stage at Global Event

Welsh seafood will be on display in Spain later this month at the world’s largest trade event for the sector – Seafood Expo Global 2022.

Featuring more than 2,000 companies from 89 countries, Seafood Expo Global will be held in Barcelona from April 26th to 28th.

Acknowledged as ‘the place’ to be for the seafood industry, the event attracts suppliers, buyers and seafood professionals from every corner of the globe looking for everything from seafood to processing equipment.

When last held (in 2019), Seafood Expo Global attracted more than 29,000 buyers with representatives from 155 countries. According to exhibitors that year, 94% said they had met their exhibiting objectives, and virtually all (99%) planned to exhibit again at the event.

Welsh seafood will have a dedicated presence at the event (stand 4D201), which is being held at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via Venue.

Visitors to the stand will also be able to hear more about the work of the Welsh Seafood Cluster – a Cywain-led project that encourages collaborative working among companies and individuals in the seafood industry.

There will be an opportunity to try some fabulous Welsh seafood, too, as chef Harri Alun from the renowned Carden Park Hotel will cook samples to order throughout the event.

Barcelona is regarded as a major European seafood hub and destination for trade events such as Seafood Expo Global.

The exhibition venue is just 15 minutes from the city’s centre; with over 200,000sqm of floor space, it is one of the largest exhibition venues in Europe.

North Wales-based wholesalers Ocean Bay Seafoods, and The Lobster Pot will be in Barcelona.

Richard Williams from Ocean Bay Seafoods said,

Ocean Bay Seafoods mainly exports products to Europe; with our biggest customers being in Spain, France, Denmark and Italy. It’s essential we attend these shows to expand our customer base and stay up to date with the latest developments in the seafood industry. It will be good to meet existing customers, and of course, we hope to attract new customers. This is the first time it has been held in Barcelona, previous Seafood Expo Global exhibitions have been held in Brussels, so it is exciting to be exhibiting in a new location. Having a dedicated presence at this event is also very important for Wales as a whole, and that we get the opportunity to showcase to the world premium quality Welsh seafood.

Tristan Wood from The Lobster Pot said,

It’s a huge event. It’s the meeting place for everyone involved in seafood from all parts of the globe. It’s made a considerable difference to our image, getting our name out there. Many of our existing customers attend, so it’s good to see them face to face. And it also gives us the opportunity to meet potential new customers. This year is more important (post covid) than ever as we try to re-establish relationships to safeguard sales and in turn, jobs. But it’s not just about customers, it’s also about meeting suppliers. A lot of the catch comes from Welsh waters where we have an exceptionally loyal supply chain. However, in a seasonal business where customers expect year-round supply, we are also looking for new fishermen and suppliers from across the UK.

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, said: