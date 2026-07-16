Welsh Revenue Authority Collects Almost £400m in Tax Revenue for Wales

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA), Wales' tax authority, collected nearly £400 million in tax revenue for Wales in the last financial year.

The WRA collects Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) on behalf of the Welsh Government. The revenue is reinvested in public services including the NHS and education. Since 2018, the WRA has collected more than £2.7 billion.

Publishing its Annual Report and Accounts for 2025 to 2026, the WRA reflects on a year of “change, growth and continued delivery”, marking the first year of its Corporate Plan for 2025 to 2028.

Highlights from the year include:

a reduction in the average time taken to complete a tax investigation

88% of people rated the WRA's services easy to use

the WRA ranked among the highest scoring Civil Service organisations in the UK on the employee engagement index for the eighth year running

The WRA has also continued to expand its capability, supporting the Welsh Government in preparing to collect Visitor Levy on behalf of local councils and to manage the registration of visitor accommodation providers in Wales.

Rebecca Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer of the WRA, said:

“Our Approach is at the heart of everything we do. This means we start from a position of high trust – recognising that the vast majority people and organisations want to do the right thing first time, and we work with them to help get things right first time. “When mistakes happen, we help them to put things right. Where people deliberately avoid their obligations, we take firm and appropriate action. “Our results this year reflect this approach in action. Collecting almost £400 million for Wales is something we're proud of. We've continued to collect and manage Wales' devolved taxes while doing new things and improving how we work.”

This annual report and accounts marks the WRA's first year of its Corporate Plan for 2025 to 2028. The plan sets out how the WRA aims to be Easy, Fair and Sustainable.

Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, said: