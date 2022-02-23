Welsh Retailers Weathering Difficult Trading Better Than Scotland and Most of England

New analysis from PwC and The Local Data Company (LDC) puts the net rate of closure for chain shops in Wales at 4.4% – its highest for six years – with 348 stores opened across the country compared with 786 which were closed.

However, against challenging conditions that are being felt across Great Britain, Welsh retailers have fared better than Scotland and all but three English regions: the East Midlands, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Wales’ net closure rate of 4.4% is below the mainland UK average of 4.7% and significantly below the rate of highly urbanised regions such as London and the West Midlands, where changes to consumer behaviour brought on by the pandemic have been most disruptive.

Jason Clarke, Assurance and Private Business lead for PwC in Wales, said:

There’s no denying that trading conditions for retailers in Wales continue to be difficult. We saw evidence of the ongoing march towards e-commerce in the 2021 failure of a number of high street giants, many of whose brands were bought from administration and stripped of their physical stores. “And as more consumers work flexibly or in hybrid patterns, city centre retailers face a struggle to drive footfall to brick-and-mortar establishments. “But 2022 should be a better year for retailers as we start to step into the post-pandemic world. If retailers and local authorities can learn from retail parks, which fared comparatively well in 2021, we may see the gap between closures and openings drop in 2022.”

Location matters above all else

The increase in closures has been driven by changes to consumer behaviour: undeniably, Covid exacerbated the popularity of retail parks but even since restrictions lifted, footfall recovery has been much faster in out of town retail parks which benefit from easy access and good parking and were bolstered by car travel recovering more quickly than public transport. Moreover, shopping centres have been hit particularly hard by closures of fashion retailers, department stores and casual dining restaurant chains – and therefore less attractive destinations in their own right.

In 2021, across Great Britain, retail parks saw the smallest net change of any location (593), compared to high streets (4,287) and shopping centres (1,690). In percentage terms retail parks saw net closures of -4%, compared with high streets at -5% and shopping centres at -7%. Retail parks have consistently outperformed shopping centres and high streets for the past six years. In the same time, shopping centres have gone from the second-best performing locations, in 2015, to the worst-performing locations in 2020 and 2021.

The national picture

More than 10,000 chain store branches disappeared from Great Britain’s retail locations in 2021. In total, 7,160 shops opened, compared to 17,219 closures, a net decline of 10,059, according to PwC research compiled by the Local Data Company (LDC).

Although the net change has worsened since 2020, the number of closures per day has remained stable, 47 in 2021, compared to 48 in 2020.

The number of openings has declined 26% since 2019, the last year pre-pandemic. So, although there were more than 7,000 new openings in 2021, many of these were the natural churn and re-siting of existing stores.

In a continuation of a long term trend, store closures peaked in 2020 in the height of the pandemic. The rate of closures has been growing since the mid-2010s, as more retail and service categories have shifted online. This had previously been offset by the rapid rollout of leisure operators, such as coffee shops, food-to-go and restaurants. However, such openings have slowed down rapidly since the mid-2010s.

In better news, the number of closures is now expected to slow down through 2022. The last two years have seen a shakeout of some large fashion and department store chains that were on the brink of collapse. With these stores now closed, future store closures should begin to level off. Moreover, bigger chain retailers are more likely to be proactively negotiating with landlords, so the end of the rent moratorium in March 2022 is less likely to affect them.

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets lead at PwC, said: