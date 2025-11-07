Welsh Retail Footfall Rebounds in October as Sector Eyes Festive Recovery

Wales was the only UK nation to record growth in shopper numbers in October offering a “marked turnaround” from the previous month.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data Welsh footfall increased by 0.6% in October (YoY), up from -2.5% in September.

Shopping centre footfall increased by 0.4% in October (YoY), up from -6.6% in September. Retail park footfall decreased by 0.8% in October (YoY), up from -1.3% in September.

In October, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 2.1% (YoY), up from -7.4% in September

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Welsh shopper footfall showed encouraging signs of recovery in October, rising by 0.6% year-on-year — a marked turnaround from September’s 2.5% decline and the best monthly performance since April. The improvement was seen across all retail destinations and Wales was notably the only UK nation to record growth in shopper numbers, offering a much-needed boost after a challenging summer for the high street. “Although 2025 has so far delivered a subdued performance for retail, this October uptick provides a glimmer of optimism in the first third of the crucial Golden Quarter. Retailers will be hoping this positive momentum continues into the festive period, helping to offset the difficulties of a challenging year. “However, with the UK Budget fast approaching and the Welsh Government’s ominous business rates surtax set to impact almost 1,000 stores, there remains a cloud of uncertainty over the industry’s outlook. Unless these cost pressures are addressed, the recovery seen in October could prove short-lived for Welsh retailers.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:

“Wales was the only UK nation to see footfall growth in October, rising +0.6% year-on-year and reversing September’s -2.5% decline. This builds on October 2024’s +0.4% uplift, suggesting perhaps a more resilient trend in Welsh shopper activity. Shopping Centres saw footfall grow by +0.4%, while Retail Parks dipped -0.8%. Halloween brought a welcome boost, with footfall rising on the day, and some retailers have already begun discounting to capture early festive spend ahead of Black Friday. “While inflation continues to ease, Welsh consumers remain price-conscious, shopping around for value and delaying discretionary purchases. Yet, unlike other regions, shoppers here seem less ‘spooked’ by economic uncertainty, with signs of early seasonal engagement. Whether this momentum can be sustained into November remains to be seen, but October’s figures offer cautious optimism for retailers operating in Wales.”