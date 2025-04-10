Welsh Retail Footfall ‘Nosedives’ as a Late Easter and Economic Uncertainty Take Their Toll

Welsh retail footfall “nosedived” in March with a late Easter and economic uncertainty pointed to as causes of an 8.3% year-on-year fall.

The figures were down from 2.7% in February, with shopping centre footfall decreasing by 13.1% in March (YoY), down from -1.5% in February.

Retail park footfall decreased by 1.9% in March (YoY), down from 2.9% in February. In March, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 10.8% (YoY), down from -1.8% in February.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Footfall nosedived in March, with 11 percent fewer shoppers visiting our retail destinations. The monthly figures place Wales as the worst performing UK nation and the precarious position Welsh retailers face. Whilst a drop off in numbers might have been expected given the shift in holiday dates and a late Easter, this will fail to offer any comfort to Welsh businesses who are now facing an onslaught of higher costs from rises in wage costs, business rates, and national insurance policies from the start of April. “With the arrival of warmer weather, and the forthcoming Easter bank holiday weekend, Welsh shopkeepers will be hoping Spring delivers the goods with bumper footfall growth and the release of deferred spending. There is fierce competition on the high street and shopkeepers will be working hard to attract reluctant shoppers with seasonal promotions and great offers, hoping to move footfall and spending into positive territory. Retailers are always looking for ways to invest in shopping destinations and the communities they serve, and with the retail sector a barometer of the health of the wider economy, it matters to us all that we see a spring back in the step of our retail sector.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: