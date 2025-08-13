Welsh Retail Consortium Tells Welsh Government ‘No Store Should Pay More’ in Rates

The Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC) has argued that no shop should pay more as a result of proposed reforms set to come into effect next April.
The organisation has responded to the Welsh Government’s consultation on proposals for non-domestic rates differential multipliers, saying while it welcomed a proposed permanent reduction in business rates for smaller stores, it is unhappy about a proposal to make medium-sized and larger shops pay more through a rates surtax.
The Local Government Finance (Wales) Act 2024 provided the Welsh Government with the ability to introduce differential multipliers for Wales using regulations. A consultation which ended on Tuesday sought views on the Welsh Government’s proposals to introduce differential multipliers from 1 April 2026.
The Welsh Government is proposing to introduce a lower multiplier for small to medium sized retailers. It says the proposal “recognises the unique challenges faced by ‘bricks and mortar’ retail shops, not least through their exposure to competition from online retailers”.
The WRC said that retailers account for more than a fifth of the business rates paid in Wales, adding that the business rate in Wales was the highest in Britain.
The organisation's submission praised the Welsh Government’s recognition of the “disproportionate impact that business rates has on retail”, but argued that a rates reduction should be extended to all shops in Wales.
The proposal comes against a backdrop of weak shopper footfall and retail sales and “spiralling” statutory costs as a result of last autumn's Budget, said the WRC.
Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:
“Retailers have long borne the brunt of Wales’ outdated business rates system, so we welcome the Welsh Government’s promise to finally confront this issue. But let’s be clear: shifting the burden from one group of shops to another isn’t reform – it’s a reshuffle. Business rates in Wales are already at a 26-year high and the steepest in Great Britain. With retailers footing a fifth of the total bill, the strain is unsustainable. In April 2025 alone, UK retailers were hit with £2.3 billion in extra costs as a result of the UK Budget – £115 million of that here in Wales.
“A permanent cut to rates for the smallest shops is a step in the right direction, but real change means not leaving medium and larger retailers behind. These stores are the heartbeat of our high streets – drawing shopper footfall, creating jobs, and anchoring communities. Penalising them with a surtax would be a serious misstep. We need a system that rewards investment, not punishes scale. No store should pay more. Wales deserves a fairer, smarter approach – one that strengthens local economies instead of pushing businesses to invest across the border rather than here in Wales.”