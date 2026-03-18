Welsh Representatives Take Part in Global Women’s Summit in New York

A Wales-led delegation has helped shape international conversations on women’s rights and equality at an event in New York.

Led by international speaker and diversity champion Bernie Davies, the group attended the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), contributing to critical global discussions on the rights of women and girls.

The delegation participated as part of TechCeFaCos, an organisation in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council — where Bernie serves as Patron and Main Representative to the UN — joining voices from across the world in a shared effort to address inequality and accelerate progress.

Among those representing Wales were legal professionals Gwen Morgan-Evans of Hugh James Solicitors and Jenine Abdo of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, alongside Commonwealth Games Wales President Helen Phillips MBE, and Mastering Diversity intern India Dewfield.

Helen, who has long championed inclusion through sport, brought a distinctive perspective on representation and opportunity on a global stage.

Helen Phillips MBE said:

“Sport has a unique ability to bring people together across cultures and communities. Being part of these global conversations highlighted the importance of inclusion, representation, and opportunity — both on and beyond the field of play.”

The delegation was also joined by US-based Indigenous American advocates and authors Joy Macko and Jan Iverson, survivors of human trafficking and abuse, who are using their lived experiences to drive awareness and change. Their forthcoming memoir, Savage, set for release on 31 March 2026, offers an account of survival and resilience, now being elevated to international policy and advocacy spaces.

Reflecting on the experience, Joy Macko emphasised the need for systemic change:

“Many of the conversations reinforced what we already know — that the systems meant to protect and advance women are still not working as they should. Real change requires more than commitments; it requires accountability.”

Jan Iverson highlighted both the urgency and the possibility of progress:

“There are still critical issues such as child marriage and exploitation affecting girls globally. But we also saw that where laws, institutions and leadership align, change is possible — and that gives hope.”

Offering a youth perspective, India Dewfield reflected on the responsibility of the next generation:

“As a young person in these spaces, what stood out most is how important it is that we don’t assume progress will continue on its own. Young people are paying attention, and we want to be part of shaping what comes next, as every generation inherits unfinished business and this is ours.”

Bernie Davies said:

“This was about ensuring that voices from Wales — and from communities often underrepresented — were part of global conversations that shape the future. “It’s not just about being in the room. It’s about what we bring into that room — and what we take back from it.”

The delegation built on momentum from previous international engagements, including TechCeFaCos GEI Summit curated by Bernie Davies in Geneva, and the 61st UNHRC 2026, where similar dialogues highlighted the urgent need for coordinated global action on human rights and gender equality.

Gwen Morgan-Evans said:

“The issues being discussed here may be global, but their impact is always felt locally. Being part of this dialogue allows us to connect those dots in a meaningful way.”

Bernie added: