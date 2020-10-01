Welsh Recruiter Reflects on ‘Most Challenging’ Year in its History

A recruitment company marking its 40th anniversary forged key partnerships and unveiled new services during lockdown.

Based in Colwyn Bay and Bangor, Supertemps has launched a suite of platforms to complement its award-winning temporary and permanent full recruitment offering.

These include multi-channel job advertising and their ‘Recruiter Rescue’ service – where a qualified member of the team will act as an extra pair of hands for internal HR teams swamped with applications – plus additional support including online skills testing and psychometric and personality profiling.

Managing Director Sarah Ellwood said these models maximise exposure of the employer brand in the job marketplace and have been well-received by customers and partners across the region.

However, with staff working a mixture of home and office based due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she admits this has been the most challenging period in Supertemps’ history.

“Like all companies, we have worked hard to navigate our way through the last few months and are trying to be as flexible and adaptable as possible,” she said. “We have continued to operate and are beginning to see some green shoots, so hopefully that will continue. “There are, of course, still going to be difficult times ahead but we have shown we can continue to deliver services online and communicate with clients and candidates via video conferencing until we are able to meet face to face.”

She added:

“Our staff have been brilliant; I’m heartened by the way they have embraced online systems and met these challenges head-on. “We have partially re-opened our offices but continue to work as normal whether that be from the offices or not. “It’s still very difficult out there for all businesses and jobseekers and we’re here to lend a helping hand as much as we can.”

As well as leading Supertemps into its fifth decade, Sarah has joined the board of directors at Menai Science Park (M-SParc) on Anglesey.

And the group’s executive, IT and engineering arm S2 Recruitment has been working with North Wales Economic Ambition Board to fill vital roles in the Programme Office delivering the £1bn North Wales Growth Deal.

“To be working alongside two such fantastic institutions which have such a major impact on the region and its economy is fantastic for Supertemps and S2 Recruitment,” said Sarah. “As we begin to see momentum build following a challenging period it is more important than ever that we come together in the spirit of support and collaboration.”

She added:

“On a personal note, I have always been an admirer of M-SParc and the incredible work they do for the environment, energy, and in the world of science and technology. “To have this inspirational space and community propagating ideas, developing solutions and bringing people together to deliver the STEM solutions of tomorrow is exciting – I’m thrilled to be involved.”

During lockdown, the team has been hosting free advice and guidance sessions online, including what to do if you’re furloughed and facing redundancy. Watch on their YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDDc48hfPJTMq_4pyI3ZAQ

For more on Supertemps, call 01248 671477 or 01492 517602. Alternatively, visit the website: www.supertemps.co.uk.

For more on S2 Recruitment, visit www.s2recruitment.co.uk or call 03333 234 371.