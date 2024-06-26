Welsh Pupils Take Best Film Title at UK Awards

A film made by pupils at a Carmarthenshire school has won a top prize at the Into Film 2024 Awards.

The Language of Cymraeg by pupils of Ysgol Bro Dinefwr was named the winner of the Best Film 12-15 category at an event held at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The winning film sees children in a classroom in Wales being taught about the history of the Welsh language, from Henry VIII's attempts to ban it, to those who have fought to keep it alive.

“We can’t believe we won,” said pupils Taran and Joseph, who directed and edited the film. They were presented the award by actor Stephen Merchant. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved; this means so much to us,” they said. “We wanted to do something personal to our country, so we decided to tell the story of the language of Cymraeg throughout history, exploring the cultural, historical and social elements of the language. The fact that it’s a film about our country and our language makes this win extra special. This is our first time in the realms of film-making and it’s really broadened our horizons into the creative industry.”

Ysgol Bro Dinefwr Drama teacher Lisa Rimmington said:

“Attending the Into Film Awards alone has been a fantastic and memorable experience for the pupils, but to win the top prize is just amazing. I want to congratulate all our pupils on their creativity and hard work, and in particular Joseph and Taran. They really put their heart and soul into this project. I can’t wait to see what our talented pupils achieve in the future.”

The event, hosted by education charity Into Film, celebrated the best and brightest young film-making talent from across the UK, as well as those who support and facilitate their endeavours. The ceremony saw 10 awards presented.

Along with Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, the following filmmakers from Wales were all also nominated for the 2024 Awards: Gwennan from Aberystwyth (Best Animation 11 and under); Pupils from Year 8 Ysgol Pen y Dre High School in Merthyr Tydfil (Best Animation 12 and over); 15 young people from TAPE Community Music and Film and Ysgol Y Gogarth Llandudno (Best Film 16-19) and Cardiff Youth Service (Filmmaking Champions).

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: