Welsh Property Professionals Form Group to Improve Home-Moving Experience

A group of independent Welsh estate agents, conveyancers and mortgage brokers is coming together in a bid “to give every home mover in Wales a calmer, clearer, more connected experience”.

Move Wales says that unlike industry charters or pilot schemes, it is built on real Welsh transactions, with every party working from the same information, from instruction to completion.

It is backed by FinTech Wales, PEXA, the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) and Legal News Wales, and powered by openmoove, a Cardiff-based proptech founded by Ross McKenzie and Cai Gwinnutt, which secured £700,000 in investment earlier this year to scale its platform across the UK property sector.

Among the first firms to formally join as founding members are Harding Evans Solicitors, Carbon Law Partners and Wrights Estate Agency, with further announcements expected before the founding member deadline of 26 June.

Ross McKenzie, Co-Founder of openmoove, said:

“Wales has the same broken system as everywhere else. The difference is that a group of Welsh professionals have decided not to accept it. Move Wales is what happens when the people closest to the problem stop waiting for someone else to fix it.”

Wyn Williams, Partner at Harding Evans Solicitors, said:

“We are proud to be part of an initiative that brings all parties in the property sector together. We believe this represents a unique opportunity to improve the experience for everyone involved in a Welsh property transaction.”

Matt Church, Commercial Director at Carbon Law Partners, said:

“For Carbon, it is a natural fit. We are focused on giving clear, practical legal advice that helps transactions keep moving. By working more closely with other professionals in the process, we can reduce delays, avoid unnecessary back and forth and improve the experience for clients.”

Jack Wright, Director of Wrights Estate Agency, said:

“Fall-throughs are painful for everyone involved, but it's home movers who bear the real cost. This initiative is doing something about it, and we wanted Wrights to be part of that from day one.”

Move Wales will host its first Summer Social on Wednesday 8 July 2026, bringing together Welsh estate agents, conveyancers and mortgage brokers for an informal evening at Fitz & Knox, Cardiff. Details and registration are available at move.wales.

Founding members are invited to join the openmoove platform, which connects all parties in a transaction. There is no obligation to use it, and no cost unless a transaction completes through the platform – where a fee of £25 + VAT applies. There are no subscription fees and no lock-in. This rate is exclusive to Welsh firms joining Move Wales.

Founding member status, which carries permanent recognition and exclusive branding rights, closes on 26 June 2026. After that date, Move Wales remains open, but founding status belongs permanently to the firms who joined first.