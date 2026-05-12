Welsh Project Selected for Cannes Film Festival 2026 Immersive Marketplace

A groundbreaking Welsh immersive experience, Artio, has been selected by Media Cymru for presentation at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 Immersive Marketplace.

Developed through a collaboration between Media Cymru and Outernet London, Artio is an interactive musical mythscape that reimagines the Arthurian legend through an ecological and feminist lens. Combining original music, gesture recognition and immersive visuals, the experience invites audiences to co-create a living myth – shaped in real time through movement and sound.

Led by creator and producer Ashley McAvoy and creative director Klaire Tanner under CreuTech Ltd, the project brings together a multidisciplinary team of artists and technologists. Contributors include singers Alys Williams and Steve Balsamo, playwright Tracy Harris, producer Matt Eaton, and Eisteddfod Crown-winning poet Owain Rhys.

Media Cymru, which supports research, development and innovation across film, TV, gaming and immersive sectors, partnered with Outernet London in 2025 to fund new creative projects for one of the world’s most advanced real-time media environments. Artio was selected as one of two projects designed to push creative and technical boundaries while showcasing the future of Welsh storytelling.

The Immersive Marketplace – launched in 2025 – is a dedicated international platform for projects exploring spatial storytelling, including XR, AI, video mapping and immersive audio. It connects producers, distributors and exhibitors seeking new forms of location-based experiences beyond traditional cinema.

Following its presentation at Cannes, the team will enter the next phase of development, expanding Artio as a touring immersive experience.