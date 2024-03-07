Welsh Producers Head for Northern Restaurant & Bar Show 2024

Welsh food and drink producers are gearing up for one of the UK’s most important trade events, Northern Restaurant & Bar 2024 (March 12 & 13).

Northern Restaurant & Bar 2024 (NRB24) is the north of England’s leading hospitality trade event, and the Welsh contingent includes products as diverse as kombucha drinks and high quality dog chews – all hoping to catch the eye of the hospitality industry audience.

Held at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, NRB24 will bring together over 8,500 visitors and more than 300 exhibitors for two days of business, networking, and education.

Eight Welsh producers will be exhibiting at the event under the Cywain project – a Welsh Government funded advisory service for micro to medium-sized food and drink businesses in Wales. It works with producers, helping them to grow and develop their businesses.

Taking to the Cywain stand will be Conwy Kombucha Limited, Grounds For Good Ltd, WeDoughIt4U, Magic Dragon Brewing, Chilly Cow Ice Cream Ltd, Do Goodly Foods Ltd, Wild Moon Distillery and Dewkes Snacks for Dogs.

The prospect of expanding into the North of England’s hospitality sector is an exciting one for Welsh producers. This is especially so, as research conducted by NRB in partnership with CGA by NielsenIQ has revealed an average 7.2% growth in sales in managed pubs, bars and restaurants in cities in northern England.

Alex James, Cywain Manager, said,

“NRB24 is an excellent opportunity for Welsh food and drink producers to position themselves in front of an audience focussed on delivering memorable and exciting dining experiences. “We know Welsh produce has an excellent reputation for quality and innovation, and recent research by Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Wales Insight Programme highlights the growing attachment to Welsh food and drink from consumers outside of Wales. “Indeed, more than half of visitors to Wales from England and Scotland said that when they return home, they would like to have more Welsh products available when they eat out. “All the food and drink businesses exhibiting with Cywain have something fresh to offer visitors to NRB24, and I’m sure it will be a busy two days for the producers.”

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd said,