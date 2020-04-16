Welsh Plastics Company Now Making Ventilators and Covid19 Testing Kits

A Welsh company which puts colour in plastics for some of the world’s biggest brands has switched its focus to helping manufacture ventilator and respirator parts for the NHS and coronavirus testing kits.

Performance Masterbatches Ltd in Blaenau Gwent, which makes the colour for the Nescafe Gold Blend lids and also counts Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover and Honda among its customers, has invested in new processes to help address the coronavirus pandemic, with around 20% of its entire production line now dedicated to supporting the NHS.

The Brynmawr-based company, which started out making products for food packaging but now produces colour and compound for a wide-range of plastic uses, including in the automotive sector, anticipates it will be increasing its manufacturing of coronavirus-related products over the next quarter.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“Coronavirus is a national public health emergency, which affects each and every one of us. “The production of ventilators and testing kits is crucial. Performances Masterbatches is responding to our call for help. “I would like to thank everyone at the company for the significant contribution they are making, using their expertise and experience. “Working together, we will save lives.”

Lawrence Watts, the firm’s managing director, said: