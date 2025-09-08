Welsh Output Shows Fresh Rise During August

Welsh private sector firms signalled a renewed increase in business activity in August, according to the latest Cymru Growth Tracker data from NatWest.

At 50.4 in August, the headline Wales Business Activity Index – a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors – was up from 49.1 in July, and indicated a slight upturn in output at Welsh companies.

Dampening the growth in output was a further decline in new order inflows. Moreover, business confidence remained below the long-run trend level and slipped from that seen in July.

On the price front, rates of both input price and output charge inflation accelerated and were the fastest since May.

Although employment fell again in August, the pace of job shedding slowed to the weakest in 11 months.

Sebastian Burnside, Chief Economist of NatWest Group, summarised the report’s findings for Business News Wales.

Jessica Shipman, Chair, NatWest Cymru Regional Board, said:

“Welsh firms indicated a renewed rise in business activity during August, albeit only fractional. Demand conditions continued to dwindle, however, as new orders fell modestly. The sustained drop in new sales weighed on output expectations, as business confidence dipped from July and was historically subdued. “Nonetheless, the decline in employment eased to the slowest in 11 months, with firms depleting backlogs to a greater extent. Companies reported cost-cutting measures were prioritised amid lower new sales, with temporary contracts ended in some instances. “Meanwhile, in line with the trend seen across the wider UK, inflationary pressures intensified in Wales. Suppliers continuing to pass through changes to National Insurance contributions to their clients pushed up input prices, as private sector companies also hiked selling prices at a steeper pace.”

The rise in business activity at Welsh firms was only fractional, however, and was softer than both the long-run series and UK averages.

Meanwhile, the decrease in new business contrasted with the UK average which pointed towards an expansion. Moreover, of the 12 monitored UK areas, only Yorkshire & Humber and Northern Ireland saw sharper declines in new orders than that seen locally.

Welsh businesses remained upbeat in their outlook for output over the coming year in August, but the degree of confidence slipped from July. Expectations were historically subdued amid concerns regarding the fragility of demand conditions. Of the 12 monitored UK areas, only Scotland and Northern Ireland were more downbeat in their assessment of future activity levels.

In an effort to control spending and adapt to changes in National Insurance contributions, firms reportedly lowered headcounts and, in some instances, ended temporary contracts. The pace of job shedding was broadly in line with the UK average, however, and eased to the softest since September 2024.

At the same time, the marked depletion of incomplete business was the quickest in 2025 so far and the sharpest of the 12 monitored UK areas. The decrease in work-in-hand was reportedly due to lower new order inflows.

Private sector firms in Wales recorded a further rise in operating expenses midway through the third quarter. The pace of cost inflation picked up again and was the fastest for three months. Moreover, the increase was sharper than the series and UK averages.

Despite muted demand conditions, companies reportedly sought to pass on higher costs to customers via a rise in selling prices during August. The pace of charge inflation was historically elevated and the steepest since May. Nonetheless, pricing power at Welsh firms was among the weakest of the 12 monitored UK areas, with only the North West and Scotland raising their output charges at a slower pace.