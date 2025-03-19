Welsh Organisations Pledge to Support the Bereaved in Aftermath of Major Incidents

Organisations across Wales have signed a charter which commits them to responding to public tragedies with openness, transparency and accountability.

The Charter for Families Bereaved by Public Tragedy calls for a cultural shift in public bodies’ engagement with bereaved families, ensuring the lessons of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath are learned to prevent those who are affected by public tragedy in the future from having the same experience.

Organisations across Wales – including Welsh Government, local authorities, police forces, Welsh Ambulance Service, fire and rescue services, and the Mining Remediation Authority – have all signed up to support bereaved families and the community in the aftermath of a major incident, with a clear commitment to people and to providing services that meet their needs before, during and after an event.

A launch event held in Merthyr Tydfil was attended by Bishop James Jones KBE, who wrote the charter as part of his report on lessons from the Hillsborough tragedy.

He was joined by the bereaved and survivors of public tragedies, including Hillsborough, Grenfell Tower, Manchester Arena and Aberfan, which stands only a few miles from the launch.

Bishop Jones said:

“Today the nation of Wales is leading the way with more than 50 of its public bodies signing the charter. In doing so the culture of the organisations has begun to change and there is a renewed commitment to public service and to respecting the humanity of those we are called to serve. “The charter represents a promise that after any future tragedy no one will be left to navigate their grief and survival alone. That no one will endure again the ‘patronising disposition of unaccountable power’. “This is a pivotal moment in the life of the nation as we embrace the principles of the charter and pledge to respect the humanity of all its citizens which should be at the heart of all public service.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx, chair of the Joint Emergency Services Group in Wales, said:

“We recognise that co-operation when supporting families affected by public tragedy is vital for ensuring the wellbeing and resilience of our communities. “By working together we can use our collective expertise and resources to provide meaningful support to those in need during times of crisis and beyond.”

South Wales Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Travis added:

“By signing the charter, each and every organisation is making a public statement to learn the lessons of the Hillsborough disaster and other tragedies to ensure that we never lose sight of the perspective of bereaved families and ensure that they are treated with care and compassion, not only at the time of emergency and tragedy but in the weeks, months and years after. “While today is a landmark, the real challenge is to embed the charter into our training and culture to ensure it becomes an integral part of our response to any public tragedy. “The involvement of the bereaved and survivors of public tragedy has been a driving force in bringing about today’s momentous step forward.”

Julia Draycon, Environment Director at the Mining Remediation Authority, said:

“As a 24/7 emergency response organisation, with staff across Great Britain ready to respond to incidents, we are proud to sign up to the charter For Families Bereaved Through Public Tragedy and we’re committed to upholding the principles within it.

“We act with integrity, respect and empathy; we take pride in the way we are dedicated to delivering for the communities we serve.”