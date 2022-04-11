Welsh Nursery Secures Six-figure HSBC Finance Package

A Welsh nursery business, Green Giraffe Day Nursery, has received a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK to acquire a new site in Penarth as it continues to grow.

The new 2300 sq ft site will allow the company to accommodate an extra 50 children per week in its outstanding care facilities. The nursery will be Green Giraffe’s fifth site and provide a ‘home-from-home’ Montessori style education, a method of teaching based on collaborative play, hands-on learning, and self-directed activity. Additionally, the nursery will offer a bilingual environment of both English and Welsh.

Leigh Collier, Financial Director at The Green Giraffe Day Nursery, said

“During the pandemic, we saw an increase in demand for local childcare from parents working from home. With the help of HSBC UK, we’ve been able to bring our vision of a fifth site to life with the same operational and educational standards we strive for throughout the business.”

Alex Richards, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK for Wales & West Midlands, added:

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a fast-growing nursery business in acquiring a new site to help the business continue its expansion across Wales. This unique business is popular with parents locally, and we look forward to seeing the business thrive this year and beyond.”

The new Penarth nursery will be managed by Eleanor Williams, an experienced manager who has been working for the company for nearly six years. Green Giraffe Day Nursery will be the only facility to offer a Montessori childcare setting and freshly cooked organic meals in the Penarth and Cardiff area.